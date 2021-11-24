Thermax shines on bagging Rs 830 crore order to set up FGD systems

Thermax is currently trading at Rs. 1734.75, up by 41.35 points or 2.44% from its previous closing of Rs. 1693.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1727.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1791.30 and Rs. 1701.00 respectively. So far 3989 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1895.20 on 17-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 837.25 on 24-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1791.30 and Rs. 1628.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 20609.27 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 61.98%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 27.35% and 10.67% respectively.

Thermax has concluded an order of Rs 830 crore from an Indian power private sector company to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems for their three units of 660 MW capacity each in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The FGD systems will be installed at their plant to cut down SOx emissions and comply with the air quality standards set for fossil fuel based power plants. The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, civil work, construction and commissioning of the FGD systems. The project is slated to be completed in 36 months.

Thermax is a leading energy and environment solutions provider is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals.