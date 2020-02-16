There is no religion of terrorism: M Venkaiah Naidu

Addressing the concluding session of centennial celebrations of Rotary International in Kolkata today Mr. Naidu said, there is no religion of terrorism and the Security Council of the United Nations should take strong steps to curb terrorism. He said, only peace can expedite development.

The Vice President urged voluntary organizations to come forward to work with Central and State Governments to deal with cleanliness, maintaining peace, improving the standards of life of marginal people and removing gender biases.