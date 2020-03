‘There Is No Evil’ by Iran’s Rasoulof wins Berlin Film Fest top prize

Rasoulof’s daughter Baran, who also stars in the film, received the Golden Bear on his behalf.

Jury president Jeremy Irons said that the film, which tells four stories about the death penalty, showed “the web an authoritarian regime weaves among ordinary people, drawing them towards inhumanity”.

The second-place award at the festival went to “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”, a film about abortion in the US by director Eliza Hittman.