There has been significant spurt in demand for Fertilizers across the country: D V Sadananda Gowda

To fulfill this requirement, Gowda said that the Government is working in close coordination with producers and State Governments.

The Union Minister said that In addition, the cycle of import has been shortened to augment the supply in line with the demand .

Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, agriculture Minister of Telangana met Shri Gowda at his office here today regarding the demand of urea in his State.

He added that the State is witnessing a spurt in demand and consumption of urea by farmers due to better than expected monsoon and increase in area under cultivation this Kharif season as compared to last year.

He requested the Minister to ensure adequate supply of Urea for Telangana.

D V Sadananda Gowda said that at present, the availability of fertilizers is comfortable across the country and the States already have enough stocks but even then if there is any additional demand due to the ongoing sowing, supply will be expedited, and urea will be made available in time to farmers. .