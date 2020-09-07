[The Sound of the Future] ③ Documenting the History of Samsung’s Soundbars, a Key Addition to Any Immersive Viewing Experience

Sound is a key factor in any truly immersive multimedia experience. As interest in big-screen and high definition TVs continues to grow, more users are seeking first-class audio technologies to match this screen quality. Accordingly, attention has turned to soundbars due to their ability to provide revolutionary audio experiences.

Since introducing their very first soundbar at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2008, Samsung Electronics has continued to release soundbar solutions packed with innovative technologies so that users can enjoy truly immersive TV experiences.

Take a look at the infographic below to learn more about the history of Samsung’s leading soundbars and to find out how they have been charting new territories in audio quality since 2008.