[The Samsung Members Show] World from a Different Perspective #withGalaxy

Smartphone users count on Galaxy devices to deliver a camera experience that’s second to none. Samsung packs each new addition to the Galaxy family with innovations that make it easier for users to capture more moments in exceptional detail.

 

On World Photography Day, our Samsung Members shared some ‘out-of-the-box’ photographs that they have shot with their Galaxy smartphones. They used unique perspectives and day to day objects to create some stunning shots. Check them out here:

 

Light trails captured by Aditya Mane #withGalaxy

 

A boat, a sunset and a mirror image. Captured by Siddharth Abhishek #withGalaxy

 

The beautiful shore captured through an octagon by Darshan Jaiswal #withGalaxy

 

The illusion of grab handles captured by Aditya Mane #withGalxy

 

The magnificent Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus through the ring of a railing captured by Aditya Mane #withGalaxy

 

Iridescence in a soap bubble captured by Aditya Mane #withGalaxy

 

A play of lights captured by Aditya Mane #withGalaxy

 

