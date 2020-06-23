Wednesday , June 24 2020
[The Samsung Members Show] The Stunning View from Home #withGalaxy

Dr Ramdas Pai captured this beautiful shot from his balcony #withGalaxy

 

A few days back, we shared some stunning photographs of Nature at its absolute best clicked by our young Samsung Members #withGalaxy.

 

Like most of us, they too have been indoors over the past few weeks. But that hasn’t stopped them from capturing the beauty around them.

 

From morning dewdrops to twilight skies and everything in between, these pictures are a delight to the eyes.

 

Here’s a look at some images that they have captured #withGalaxy while staying at home.

 

Symmetry with a view captured by Aditya Mane #withGalaxy

 

High Dynamic Range captured by Aditya Mane #withGalaxy

 

Morning dewdrops captured by Akath Dua #withGalaxy

 

Jasleen Singh captured the sunset creatively #withGalaxy

 

Dr Ramdas Pai captured low light shots using variable aperture #withGalaxy

