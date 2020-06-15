Monday , June 15 2020
Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / [The Samsung Members Show] Nature in all its Beauty #withGalaxy
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today

[The Samsung Members Show] Nature in all its Beauty #withGalaxy

Shot by Akath Dua  #withGalaxy

 

Nature in all it myriad forms is mesmerising.

 

From the tiny ladybird that feeds on a leaf to the royal lion that majestically strides across the jungle.

 

From the vibrant flowers to the varied landforms, nature never ceases to surprise us.

 

No art, no image can do justice to its beauty.

 

But this is our attempt to bring a little bit of nature, closer to you #withGalaxy

 

Here’s a collection of photographs captured by our Samsung Members on their Galaxy smartphones. Take a look and soak in the beauty.

 

 

Shot by Akath Dua #withGalaxy

 

 

 

Shot by Ramdas Pai #withGalaxy

 

 

Shot by Ramdas Pai  #withGalaxy

 

 

Shot by Jasleen Singh  #withGalaxy

 

 

Shot by Jasleen Singh   #withGalaxy

 

 

Shot by Ramdas Pai  #withGalaxy

 

Samsung Members Jasleen Singh, Ramdas Pai and Akath Dua shot* these pictures #withGalaxy. And they are just stunning.

 

If you want to shoot similar jaw dropping nature photos with your Samsung Galaxy smartphone, read this article:

[The Samsung Members Show] Tips to Get the Perfect Low-Light Shot

*with the help of additional equipment

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved