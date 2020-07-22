[The Samsung Members Show] Capturing Different Hues of Monsoon #withGalaxy

Petrichor – The earthy smell that arises when water droplets crash against the soil, marks the beginning of the rains. Providing the much needed relief from the sweltering heat of the summers, it’s also a time when nature rejuvenates to look its best with trees turning lush green to different hues of in the sky, in the shutterbug the perfect picturesque frame to capture on their smartphones.

With the right theme, skill, and technique, you can get with outstanding shots, especially with your Samsung Galaxy’s innovative technologies that offer superior camera capabilities. We asked some of our Samsung Members to share the Monsoon photographs that they were busy clicking with their Galaxy. They came out brilliant!

Samsung Member for the past one year, Rohit Gadher is a photography enthusiast and a Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro user. He loves shooting with the Pro mode on his Galaxy smartphone.

“The colours and the details that I get to capture using Galaxy smartphone is unbelievable”, Rohit said.

Another Samsung Member and Galaxy Note 8 user, Aditya Mane also shared some amazing shots.

“A camera which is capable of capturing a high dynamic range is very important while shooting photos during monsoon and my Galaxy Note 8 helps me a lot during such shooting conditions,” he said.