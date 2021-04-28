The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Series: Mobile Computing for the Connected World

Samsung Electronics today unveiled the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, the new generation of mobile computing devices that bring together powerful performance with the mobile DNA of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Based on the enhanced Galaxy ecosystem, Galaxy Book Pro and Book Pro 360 work seamlessly with your other Galaxy and IoT devices, making workflow and entertainment across devices smoother—and making life easier. As a staple for the Galaxy Book Pro series, Samsung embraced open collaboration, working with industry-leading partners Intel and Microsoft, to build a new approach to mobile computing, where smartphones and PCs work together flawlessly across operating systems and never sacrifice performance for portability.

“We at Samsung have pioneered countless exciting mobile experiences – new hardware, software, and new ways to help you stay connected and give you the freedom to live your life to the fullest,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “The new Galaxy Book Pro series offers true mobile computing for the connected world, enabling ultra-light, yet mighty portability, boundless connectivity and a window into your wider Galaxy ecosystem.”

The Galaxy Book Pro series is tailor-made for today’s multi-device world, backed by a vast ecosystem of connected devices and services that elevate your productivity, creativity, and entertainment.

Inspired by Mobile Design, Built for Modern Routines

Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Pro were designed around the needs and routines of modern mobile-first users, designed to make your day-to-day experience simpler, smoother, and more intuitive than ever before. These PCs are Samsung’s most mobile Galaxy Books yet, with Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch weighing just 0.87kg,1 and measuring just 11.2mm thin—no need to make any tradeoffs when packing a purse or bag. The compactness doesn’t come at the expense of durability, either. They are built with military-grade durability2 with 6000-series aluminum,3 the same alloy trusted by leading aerospace manufacturers around the world.

With fast and secure LTE4 and 5G5 support, you can turn any location into a mobile office, theater, or conference room—without interruption. Plus, the Galaxy Book Pro series is Wi-Fi 6E Ready,6 so you will be able to enjoy more bandwidth and a faster 6GHz internet connection at home or in the office.

Battery life is crucial to mobility, and the new Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are built to keep you going through the day. With long-lasting battery, you’ll rarely have to worry about pausing the task at hand to track down an outlet. But if you do need to charge up in a pinch, the Galaxy Book Pro series supports 65W Fast Charging, so you can top off the device quickly with a USB Type-C adapter.

Immersive Entertainment Experiences with Super AMOLED

Equipped with cutting-edge hardware, the Galaxy Book Pro series is built to take your entertainment to the next level. These are Samsung’s first-ever Windows PCs with Super AMOLED7 displays, meaning this leading technology is now available across the entire mobile portfolio—from smartwatches and smartphones, to tablets and PCs. The display is Eye Care-certified by SGS8 producing less blue light emissions than standard LCDs to help your eyes stay fresh during your next binge-watch after work. Intelligent Color Engine will automatically fine-tune your color space depending on the task at hand.9 Movies and games will appear vivid and intense in DCI-P3 or AMOLED Native color profiles; and for tasks like photo editing, where you want your pictures to look true-to-life, the Galaxy Book Pro series will automatically optimize the color.

All that beautiful content is complemented by crisp sound from AKG speakers. By turning on Dolby Atmos, you can experience even more immersive sound.

More Productivity, Less Interruption with High-Performance Hardware

The Galaxy Book Pro Series is powered by next-generation hardware, including an 11th Gen Intel® Core processor and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. The Galaxy Book Pro series is verified to the Intel® Evo platform, signifying an industry-leading balance of power, immersive graphics, always-on connectivity, and long-lasting battery life.10 The Intelligent Performance Manager also deftly adapts to your computer position, environment, and system load. Automatically modulating fan noise, temperature and battery usage, it will balance performance and power consumption to deliver a smooth experience that lasts all day so you can say bye to lag and multitask seamlessly with ease.

“Intel and Samsung have brought together the best of PC and smartphone experiences by combining our unique expertise and jointly investing thousands of engineering hours in these next-generation Galaxy Books.” said Gregory M. Bryant, Executive Vice President & General Manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel. “The new Galaxy Books are the thinnest 13-inch and 15-inch Intel Evo designs ever and deliver on the Evo promises of responsiveness, instant wake and long battery life. They also offer custom Bluetooth enablement and industry-leading connectivity including 5G and Wi-Fi 6E capabilities.”

The Galaxy Book Pro series is packed with performance-boosting features that make daily work more productive and enjoyable. The reengineered Pro Keyboard includes a scissor mechanism that increases your speed and comfort with wide keys and rubber domes to provide a satisfying 1mm of travel length in near silence. The keyboard is paired with a 23 percent larger touchpad11 for more room to scroll through websites or pinch to zoom into details. Quick Search software can search documents for keywords quickly so you spend less time digging through your folders.

With Studio Mode, you can enjoy video call environments that help you look as you prefer regardless of your setting. Intelligent Noise Cancelling, which eliminates ambient noise from your microphone, you’ll be seen and heard with clarity. With Screen Recorder and Samsung Studio Plus, you can also make the next viral gameplay tutorial by recording your screen in combination with your voice and polish your video with easy editing tools.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes with an upgraded S Pen12 right in the box—now 2.5x thicker13 for a more true-to-life writing experience. This user-favorite tool is great for taking notes during important meetings or classes—or unleashing your creativity when you’re off the clock. Sketch freely in the preloaded Clip Studio Paint,14 which offers professionally styled brush options that mimic real-world creations, or create time-lapse videos of your latest sketch and share with a community of creators with PENUP.

The Center of Your Mobile Ecosystem

Do more and save time as your Galaxy ecosystems work better together thanks to Samsung’s close collaboration with Microsoft.

“We’re excited to take the next step forward in our partnership with Samsung,” said Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer at Microsoft. “This exciting Windows PC portfolio builds on Samsung’s strength in highly mobile and connected devices and solutions. Together, we’re integrating Windows even deeper within the Galaxy ecosystem to create experiences that are simple, smooth, and stunning. I’m proud to be working together to help our customers stay connected, be more productive, more creative, and discover brand-new possibilities with Samsung and Microsoft.”

The Galaxy Book Pro series works effortlessly with your other Galaxy devices for increased productivity and efficiency. Second screen15 allows you to expand your display onto your Galaxy Tab for easier multitasking and enhanced productivity with Duplicate and Extend modes. With Link to Windows and Microsoft Your Phone16 integration, stay in your flow by taking calls, checking notifications, accessing photos, messages and running up to five apps simultaneously from your smartphone directly on your desktop – all at once.17 You can also organize all your photos from every device in one place. Take Super Slow-mo or Single Take content from your Galaxy smartphone and check them out on the bigger screen of your Galaxy Book Pro or Galaxy Book Pro 360. Content will appear on your Galaxy Book Pro series in the same format as your Galaxy smartphone including special effects.

Galaxy devices are now more connected inside the ecosystem. Easy Bluetooth connection18 connects your Galaxy Buds to your Galaxy Book Pro series immediately so you don’t have to change Bluetooth settings back and forth between devices. With Galaxy Book Smart Switch,19 quickly transfer your favorite photos, movies, files, apps and even settings from your existing Windows PC to your Galaxy Book Pro series so you can get back to creating and connecting faster. Quick Share20 for the Galaxy Book Pro series allows you to share content between your Galaxy devices or with classmates and coworkers in just a few clicks. Simply drag and drop multiple files and content between your Galaxy Book and your Galaxy smartphone with near instant transfer. In addition, with the auto-synced21 Samsung Notes between Galaxy devices, you can jot down an idea and view it on any other device whenever you have a moment of creative inspiration.

The Galaxy Book Pro series also doubles as the ultimate smart home hub with seamless SmartThings integration. With the SmartThings app incorporated in PCs for the first time on the Galaxy Book Pro series, turn off the lights, change the temperature, or even start kitchen appliances22 – all from your couch. With SmartThings Find, quickly locate Bluetooth-paired Galaxy smartphones, tablets or wearables, and never fear losing a device again. With complete Samsung Galaxy ecosystem integration, the Galaxy Book Pro series is now the ultimate link between your devices, fully connecting your digital world.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze color options. The Galaxy Book Pro will be available in Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver and Mystic Pink Gold.23 For more information on market availability, visit news.samsung.com/galaxy, www.samsungmobilepress.com, or https://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/events/unpacked/.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 Specifications ​ Galaxy Book Pro 360​ 13 Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 Dimensions 24 302.5 x 202.0 x 11.5 mm 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm Weight​ 25 Wi-Fi : 1.04kg5G : 1.10kg 1.39kg OS 26 Windows 10 Home/Pro Windows 10 Home/Pro Display​ 13.3-inch Super AMOLED, FHD ​(1920 x 1080)​ 15.6-inch Super AMOLED, FHD​ ​(1920 x 1080) CPU​ 11th Gen Intel® Core processors (i7/i5/i3)​ 11th Gen Intel® Core processors (i7/i5/i3)​ Graphic​ 27 Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) Connectivity 28 5G 29 ,Wi-Fi 6E Ready 30 , Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,Bluetooth v5.1 Color​ 31 Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze ​ Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze ​​ Memory 32 8GB, 16GB (LPDDR4x) 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x) Storage 33 Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) Up to 1TB 34 (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard 35 Pro Keyboard Pro Keyboard S Pen 36 In-box In-box Battery​ 37 63Wh (Typical) 68Wh​ (Typical) Adaptor​ 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger Authentication Fingerprint​ on Power Key Fingerprint​ on Power Key Ports 38 Thunderbolt 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM 39 Thunderbolt 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

Galaxy Book Pro Specifications ​ Galaxy Book Pro 13 Galaxy Book Pro 15 Dimensions 40 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm INT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mmEXT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 13.3mm Weight​ 41 Wi-Fi : 0.87kgLTE : 0.88kg INT : 1.05kgEXT : 1.15kg OS 42 Windows 10 Home/Pro Windows 10 Home/Pro Display​ 13.3-inch AMOLED, FHD ​(1920 x 1080) 15.6-inch AMOLED, FHD ​(1920 x 1080) CPU​ 11th Gen Intel® Core processors (i7/i5/i3)​ 11th Gen Intel® Core processors (i5/i7/i3)​ Graphic​ Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)Intel® UHD Graphics (i3), NVIDIA® GeForce® MX45043 Connectivity 44 LTE,Wi-Fi 6E Ready 45 , Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,Bluetooth v5.1 Color​ 46 Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold ​ Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold ​ Memory 47 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x) 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x) Storage 48 Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) Up to 1TB 49 (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard 50 Pro Keyboard Pro Keyboard Battery​ 51 63Wh (Typical) 68Wh​ (Typical) Adaptor​ 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger Authentication Fingerprint​ on Power Key Fingerprint​ on Power Key Ports 52 Thunderbolt 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1) 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM 53 Thunderbolt 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI(1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

* All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

1 Available on Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch Wi-Fi version. The weight may vary by composition of device.

2 Based on Samsung internal testing result, Galaxy Book Pro 360 passed Mil-STD-810G tests for Drop, High Temp, Low Temp, Thermal Shock, Salt Spray, Dust, Vibration, Low Pressure, Humidity. Galaxy Book Pro passed Mil Standard-810G tests for Drop, High Temp, Low Temp, Thermal Shock, Dust, Vibration, Low Pressure, Humidity.

3 Applies to display back cover and upper case housing of Galaxy Book Pro 360. Bottom case cover of Galaxy Book Pro 360 and display back cover of Galaxy Book Pro are made with 5000-series aluminum.

4 Availability varies by region and requires a separate subscription through a service provider. LTE speeds may vary based on network specifications and connection environment. LTE connectivity is only available on 13-inch of Galaxy Book Pro.

5 Available on 13-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 only. Requires optimal 5G connection and actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

6 Wi-Fi 6E availability will vary by many factors. Wi-Fi 6E wireless network router required and sold separately.

7 Super AMOLED is available on Galaxy Book Pro 360. Galaxy Book Pro uses AMOLED display.

8 SGS, one of the world’s leading certification company, awarded Galaxy Book Pro and Book Pro 360 with Eye Care Display certification for reducing the harmful effects of blue light. For more details, visit www.sgs.com.

9 Some apps are not pre-optimized for the Intelligent Color Engine. Users have the option to manually change color profiles in device settings.

10 Battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged and other factors.

11 Compared with the touchpad size of Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion. ‘23% larger touchpad’ is available on Galaxy Book Pro 360 15-inch and Galaxy Book Pro 15-inch.

12 S Pen is only available with Galaxy Book Pro 360 line up.

13 Compared to S Pen for Galaxy Book Flex.

14 Clip Studio Paint available to Galaxy Book Pro 360 users for free for a limited period. Offer may vary by market.

15 Supported with Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+.

16 Users must link their mobile phone to their Windows PC through Link to Windows on their phone and Your Phone app on their PC, follow the set-up prompts, including being signed into same Microsoft account. Requires an Android 7.0+ phone and the latest Windows 10 update on the PC. Some mobile apps may restrict content to be shared on other screens or may require a touch screen to be able to interact with them. Apps feature requires Android phone and PC to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Your Phone multiple apps experience requires supported Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 11 and Windows 10 May 2020 Update or later. Supported devices for Apps feature. Calls requires a minimum PC software version of Windows 10 May 2019 update or higher. Requires Windows 10 PC supporting Bluetooth radio. Requires Android devices version 7.0 and greater with at least 1GB of RAM and the latest update for Windows.

17 Notifications not supported on devices that have Notification Access disabled by work or other policy.

18 Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds Plus are supported. Bluetooth connection is required. Consumer needs to purchase Galaxy Buds separately.

19 Requires “Galaxy Book Smart Switch” app on Windows PC. Download available at Microsoft Store. Apps not registered with Microsoft Store are not supported for transfer/installation. Device must be Windows 10 OS or higher. Actual time taken for transfer may vary and depends on size of files.

20 Quick Share feature allows sharing of photos, videos and files between Samsung Galaxy devices. Quick Share is available on Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy tablets, and Galaxy Books (from May 2021), on Android 10 and One UI2.1 and above. Available devices and features may subject to change. Requires BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Wi-Fi Direct connection to enable Quick Share. Wi-Fi Direct must be enabled before using.

21 Consumer needs to turn on “Sync with Samsung Cloud” menu on Samsung Notes Setting.

22 The devices should be connected to the Galaxy Book in advance.

23 Availability may vary by market and retailers.

24 Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used. Height varies depending on manufacturing process.

25 Weights vary depending on manufacturing process.

26 Availability varies by region and carrier. Experience may vary by device.

27 The availability may vary by devices.

28 LTE or 5G connection may require separate data plan subscription. Check your carrier for more details. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

29 Availability of 5G may vary by device and operator.

30 Wi-Fi 6E availability will vary by many factors. Wi-Fi 6E wireless network router required and sold separately.

31 Color availability may vary by country and retailers.

32 Availability may vary by devices.

33 Availability varies by devices.

34 The storage can be expanded up to 2TB with additional storage slot, sold separately.

35 Keyboard layout may differ by market.

36 Bluetooth is not available for S Pen.

37 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

38 Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment.

39 Nano SIM slot is optional by devices.

41 Weights vary depending on manufacturing process.

42 Availability varies by region and carrier. Experience may vary by device.

43 The availability may vary by devices.

44 Availability varies by region and requires a separate subscription through a service provider. LTE speeds may vary based on network specifications and connection environment.

45 Wi-Fi 6E availability will vary by many factors. Wi-Fi 6E wireless network router required and sold separately.

46 Color availability may vary by market and retailers.

47 Availability may vary by devices.

48 Availability may vary by devices. LTE-enabled Galaxy Book Pro supports up to 512GB.

49 The storage can be expanded up to 2TB with additional storage slot, sold separately.

50 Keyboard layout may differ by market.

51 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

52 Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment.

53 Nano SIM slot is optional by device.

