Saturday , January 25 2020
The Real 'Winter Wonderland' Shot on Galaxy

The Real ‘Winter Wonderland’ Shot on Galaxy

From snow-capped mountains to its north to blue seas in the south, India is a land of scenic beauty.

 

At an altitude of 1600 metres above sea level,  amidst peaks full of snow and dense forests is the breath-taking Tirthan Valley, one of the most off beat destinations for adventure and nature.

 

A young student from the Delhi University Photography Club travelled to Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh during the winters to capture the pristine beauty on the Galaxy S10+

 

Here is our next set of #IndiaOnGalaxy photographs – this time from the magnificent Tirthan Valley.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Photo Credit: Ammar, Delhi University Photography Club)

