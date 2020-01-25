The Real ‘Winter Wonderland’ Shot on Galaxy

From snow-capped mountains to its north to blue seas in the south, India is a land of scenic beauty.

At an altitude of 1600 metres above sea level, amidst peaks full of snow and dense forests is the breath-taking Tirthan Valley, one of the most off beat destinations for adventure and nature.

A young student from the Delhi University Photography Club travelled to Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh during the winters to capture the pristine beauty on the Galaxy S10+

Here is our next set of #IndiaOnGalaxy photographs – this time from the magnificent Tirthan Valley.

(Photo Credit: Ammar, Delhi University Photography Club)