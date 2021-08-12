The Next Chapter in Mobile Innovation: Unfold Your World with Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Samsung Electronics today opened the next chapter in foldable innovation with two new smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Both devices are premium foldable smartphones built with the craftsmanship and flagship innovations Samsung users have come to love and expect. The third generation of these category-defining devices incorporates key improvements that Samsung foldable users have asked for—making them more durable with more optimized foldable experiences than ever before. From iconic design to immersive entertainment, Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 offer users unique new ways to work, watch, and play.

For those who need the ultimate device for productivity and immersive entertainment, Z Fold3 is a true multitasking powerhouse with next level performance, an undisrupted 7.6-inch1 Infinity Flex Display, and the first ever S Pen2 support on a foldable device. For those who want style that comes with function, Z Flip3 is the ideal device with its sleek, compact and pocketable design, enhanced camera features, and a larger Cover Screen3 built for quick use on the go.

“With Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, Samsung is once again redefining the possibilities with foldable smartphones that empower users with the flexibility and versatility needed for today’s fast-paced world,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “As a pioneer and industry leader in the foldable category, we’re proud to build on our legacy of innovation with the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. These devices equip consumers with technologies that unlock new ways to maximize and enjoy every moment with an ecosystem built on openness and innovation.”

Advanced Craftsmanship Built to Last

Samsung users expect foldable devices that are built to last. That’s why this generation of Galaxy Z devices is built with unrivaled craftsmanship. For the first time ever on a foldable smartphone, Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are equipped with IPX84 water resistance, so users no longer have to worry when caught in the rain. Both devices are also built with our new Armor Aluminum—the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy smartphone—along with the toughest Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus to protect against scratches and accidental drops. In addition, both devices include a new protective film made of stretchable PET5 and optimized display panel layers resulting in a Main Screen that’s 80% more durable than previous devices.6

Samsung continues its legacy of foldable leadership with rigorous processes to create devices that remain reliable after years of use. The revolutionary Hideaway Hinge, first introduced on Galaxy Z Flip, enables the devices to stay in place at any angle for innovative user experiences with Flex mode.7 And thanks to enhanced Sweeper technology, the bristles inside the Hinge are now shorter, helping to repel dust and other particles and maintain the devices’ durability and seamless user experiences. Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 were also put through a strenuous folding test, verified by Bureau Veritas, to withstand folding 200,000 times.8 Plus, they’re equipped with the latest powerful 5nm AP and 5G9 band compatibility for the best experience inside and out.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: Ultimate Productivity and Entertainment

Unfold Z Fold3 to immerse yourself in theater-like viewing experiences and stay fully engaged in your favorite content on the uninterrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display—thanks to our new Under display camera technology. With minimum pixels applied on top of the camera hole, Z Fold3 features an increased viewable area so users get an unbroken canvas for their favorite apps. With the new Eco² display technology applied to the screen, it’s 29%10 brighter while consuming less energy.11 Experience even smoother scrolling and quick device interaction with the Super Smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate now on both the Main and Cover Screens.

For the first time ever on the Galaxy Z series, Samsung is bringing its beloved Note series technology to Z Fold3—the S Pen functionality. Users can take advantage of fully optimized S Pen features on their foldable screen, which is a perfect fit for on-the-go multitaskers. On Z Fold3’s massive Main Screen, it’s easier than ever for users to jot down notes during a video call or check off a to-do list while reading emails, and Z Fold3 users can also power their creativity and productivity with our fan-favorite S Pen. S Pen for Z Fold3 comes in two options: S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro.12 Both feature a specially engineered retractable Pro tip with force limit technology to protect Z Fold3’s Main Screen for peace of mind while using the S Pen. This is Samsung’s best S Pen experience yet, with even lower latency for true-to-life composition—ensuring that notetaking and sending messages is seamless and intuitive.

Productivity seekers will also enjoy Z Fold3’s enhanced Flex mode features, which let you do more at once, such as joining a video call on the device’s top screen while checking meeting notes on the bottom. With Z Fold3’s updated Multi-Active Window,13 it’s even easier to make dinner plans over text while checking your calendar, all on the device’s large screen. And now on Z Fold3, users can create a shortcut and reopen apps in the same way later thanks to enhanced App Pair. Plus, they can use Z Fold3’s new Taskbar14 to quickly switch between apps without returning to the Home screen.

Z Fold3 is built with a sleeker, thinner, and lighter design for even better portability than Galaxy Z Fold2. It comes with a choice of three timeless colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: The Ideal Balance of Style, Function, and Nonstop Fun

Z Flip3 empowers users to express themselves with bold color options, a sleek design, and premium features. With the choice of four trendy colors—Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black—plus new stylish ring grips and strap cases15 that make it even easier to hold and fold the phone, Z Flip3 is a device for true self-expression. For those in search of even more color options to fit their style, Samsung.com carries exclusive colors, such as Gray, Pink, and White.16

The redesigned Cover Screen is now four times larger17 and makes it easier to view notifications and messages without having to open Z Flip3. Users can keep up with their schedule, check the weather, and monitor their daily step count with new Cover Screen widgets or coordinate the Cover Screen wallpaper with their new Galaxy Watch4 or Galaxy Watch4 Classic for a matching look. And with Samsung Pay built directly into the Cover Screen, it’s never been easier to check out on-the-go at the local coffee shop.

Z Flip3 is also crafted to give users the best capability for capturing and sharing memories. Packed with some of our latest camera features, users can take even more stunning selfies hands-free with Flex mode. Or they can keep the device folded and capture a quick photo—and now, even video—right from the Cover Screen using enhanced Quick Shot by double-clicking Z Flip3’s power key. Plus, scrolling and sharing are super smooth, thanks to Z Flip3’s new 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.18

Z Flip3 is great for relaxing and watching a YouTube vlog or a TV show hands-free. Thanks to Z Flip3’s new, upgraded Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos®, you get immersive sound with incredible clarity, depth and spatial effects, no matter what you’re watching or listening to. And the new Flex Mode Panel feature makes apps look better and easier to use. When the device is partially folded, Flex Mode Panel gives you new ways to interact with Z Flip3, offering a more convenient viewing experience by moving the video to the top half of the screen and the show’s controls—like brightness and volume—to the bottom half.

Optimized Foldable Experiences Open Up New Possibilities

With the Galaxy Z series, users will get access to more apps that take full advantage of the foldable screen. Samsung is expanding partnerships with leading companies like Google, Microsoft, and more, so users can enjoy more of their go-to apps tailored to their unique needs. Collaborate effectively with Microsoft Teams app: Enjoy optimized meeting experience adapting based on the Flex mode of your Galaxy Z series and the power of Office and Teams coming together. For the best productivity at work, Microsoft Outlook’s dual-pane mode for Samsung foldables enables users to read a full email while previewing others on the side, just like a desktop experience. To bring users even more choices, Samsung’s new Labs19 feature offers users the ability to optimize even more apps to the foldable screen when they need it.

Furthermore, Samsung continues to rethink how app developers can create amazing user experiences from anywhere. To provide them with more options while ensuring high-quality optimization, Samsung supports Remote Test Lab(RTL),20 giving app developers the ability to directly install and test their applications in real-time, from wherever they are.

Galaxy Buds2: Buds for Everyone with Premium Sound and Comfortable Fit

Joining the Galaxy Z Series are Galaxy Buds2 – designed for a comfortable fit made to be worn all day, and provide premium sound quality so you can immerse yourself in the moment, wherever you are. As one of the latest additions to the Galaxy Buds lineup, Galaxy Buds2 join the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro, providing more choices to consumers to fit their needs. As a part of the Galaxy ecosystem, Galaxy Buds2 make the perfect companion to your Galaxy smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch.

Whether you use your Galaxy Buds2 to listen to music or dial into a conference call, you’ve got all the features you need to immerse in yourself in your own world. The dynamic two-way speakers deliver crisp, clear high notes and a deep bass, while Active Noise Cancellation helps block out unwanted noise. If you need to hear your surroundings, simply tune back in with three adjustable ambient sound levels.21 And now your voice will be clearer on calls thanks to a new, machine learning-based solution that filters out a variety of distracting background noises.

Galaxy Buds2 are Samsung’s smallest and lightest earbuds yet boasting an iconic curved shape. For a more perfect fit, we’ve developed the ‘Earbud fit test’ in the Galaxy Wearable app. Choose from four contemporary colors22 —graphite, white, olive and lavender—to show off your personal style, and complete the package with third-party accessory cases.23

Pricing and Availability

Samsung is committed to giving more consumers access to the unique foldable experience. That’s why we’re offering both Galaxy Z devices at the best prices yet. We’re offering Galaxy Z Fold3 at the lower price of $1,799.99, and Galaxy Z Flip3 for $999.99. Galaxy Bud2 will retail for $149.99, allowing more consumers to experience an immersive sound, with a comfortable all-day design, seamless connectivity and powerful features. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be available for pre-order beginning August 11, and they will launch on August 27 starting with select markets, including the U.S., Europe, and Korea. Users that pre-order Z Fold3 or Z Flip3 will get a year of Samsung Care+24 protection, our premium support service. Users’ phones will be covered from accidental damage, including screen replacement, water damage and back cover replacement.

Additionally, following two successful launches, Thom Browne and Samsung have partnered again, weaving impeccable design with pioneering technology for a collection that represents creativity and innovation in equal measure. Thom Browne’s signature colors border the new matte white finish, paired in perfect symmetry with the streamlined glass body. Shiny silver hinges add to the unique design approach, enhancing reflections of light, while leather accessories, with their finely stitched details, signify that you have entered the world of Thom Browne. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 Thom Browne Edition will be available for pre-order beginning August 11, 2021 in select markets with limited numbers.

For more information about Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, and Galaxy Bud2, visit Samsung Global Newsroom, www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/galaxy or www.samsung.com. To access media assets and in-depth stories, please visit our virtual press room at www.samsungmobilepress.com/galaxyunpacked.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Specifications Display Main Screen 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (22.5:18)Infinity Flex Display (2208 x 1768) 374ppi, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate 900 nits(HBM), 1200 nits(peak) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s Main Screen size is 7.6″ in the full rectangle and 7.4″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Cover Screen 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (24.5:9), 2268 x 832387ppi, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate 1000 nits(HBM), 1500 nits(peak) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s Cover Screen size is 6.2″ in a full rectangle and 6.1″ accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight Folded 67.1 x 158.2 x 16.0mm(Hinge) – 14.4mm(Sagging) Unfolded 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4mm Weight 271g Camera Cover Camera 10MP Selfie Camera : F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚ Under display camera 4MP Under display camera: F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80˚ Rear Triple Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚12MP Wide-angle Camera: Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83˚

12MP Telephoto Camera: PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 45˚Super clear glass with Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX

Dual OIS, 0.5x out and 2x in optical zoom, Up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, Tracking AF AP 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor ※ 2.84GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage (UFS3.1)12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (UFS3.1) *Availability may vary by market. Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format. Battery 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery* *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,275mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless*

Wireless PowerShare**Fast Charging 25WFast wireless charging 10WReverse wireless charging 4.5W *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC, Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA

**Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note10, Note10+, Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IPX8 *IPX8 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Not dust-resistant. OS Android 11 Network [LTE]*: Enhanced 4X4 MIMO, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

[5G]**: Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave *Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. **Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. Connectivity [Wi-Fi 6E] 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax HE160 MIMO, 1024QAM[Bluetooth] Bluetooth® v 5.2 (LE up to 2Mbps), USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) [Ultra Wide Band] *Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries. SIM Card One eSIM and Two Nano SIM *SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier.

**eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Payment Samsung PayCredit & debit cards: supports MST and/or NFC

Membership cards, Gift cards, Transit cards, Reward point service *Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor*, Face recognition *Galaxy Z Fold3 5G has a Capacitive Fingerprint sensor on the side. Audio Stereo speakersSurround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)

UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support*, PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128Audio playback format : MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF *DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. Video Video playback format: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

TV connectionWireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30fps) / Wired: supports Display Port over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps) Security Knox platform: real-time monitoring and protection.

Virus, malware prevention.Secure Folder: a secure space on the device to isolate and protect content such as apps, photos, movies, and private files. *Virus and malware prevention solution providers may vary depending on market. Availability may vary by market and carrier. Colors Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Phantom Silver In the Box Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Data Cable, Ejection Pin, Quick Start Guide *Actual components may not be available depending on the model and region. Package color may vary depending on device color.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Specifications Display Main Screen 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display(22:9) Infinity Flex Display2640 x 1080 425ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate 900 nits(HBM), 1200 nits(peak) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s Main Screen size is 6.7″ in the full rectangle and 6.6″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Cover Screen 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display260 x 512 302ppi 935 nits(HBM) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s Cover Screen size is 1.9″ in the full rectangle and 1.8″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Dimension & Weight Folded 72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1mm (Hinge) – 15.9mm (Sagging) Unfolded 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip3 5G when unfolded does not include the frame of the main display. Weight 183 g Camera Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.4, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚ Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 12MP Wide-angle Camera: Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8Pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: 78˚ Super clear glass with Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX Up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, Tracking AF AP 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor ※ 2.84GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz Memory 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (UFS 3.1)8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (UFS 3.1) *Availability may vary by market. Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format. Battery 3,300mAh (typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3,203mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless*Wireless PowerShare** Fast charging 15W Fast wireless charging 10W Reverse wireless charging 4.5W *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC, Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA

**Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note10, Note10+, Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IPX8 *IPX8 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Not dust-resistant. OS Android 11 Network [LTE]*: Enhanced 4X4 MIMO, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

[5G]**: Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave *Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. **Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. Connectivity [Wi-Fi] 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax HE80 MIMO, 1024QAM[Bluetooth] Bluetooth® v 5.1 (LE up to 2Mbps), USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) *Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries. SIM Card One eSIM and one Nano SIM *SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier. **eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Payment Samsung PayCredit & debit cards: supports MST and/or NFC

Membership cards, Gift cards, Transit cards, Reward point service *Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor (analog), Proximity sensor, Light sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, passwordBiometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition *Face recognition only available when unfolded with the Front Camera. Audio Stereo speakersSurround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)

UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support*, PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Bluetooth Dual Audio: connect two Bluetooth devices to the Galaxy Z Flip3 to play audio through the two devices simultaneously. Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference. Recording Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments. *DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. *The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output. *Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung and AKG. *AOP: Acoustic Overload Point Video Video playback format: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBMTV connection Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30fps) Security Knox platform: real-time monitoring and protection.Virus, malware prevention. Secure Folder: a secure space on the device to isolate and protect content such as apps, photos, movies, and private files. *Virus and malware prevention solution providers may vary depending on market. Availability may vary by market and carrier. Colors Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black[Samsung.com Exclusive Color] Gray, White, Pink In the Box Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Data Cable, Ejection Pin, Quick Start Guide *Actual components may not be available depending on the model and region. Package color may vary depending on device color.

Galaxy Buds2 Product Specifications Dimension & Weight Earbud: 17.0(W) x 20.9(H) x 21.1(D) mm, 5.0gCharging Case: 50(W) x 27.8(H) x 50.2(D) mm, 41.2g Speaker 2-way (Woofer + Tweeter) Microphone 3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner) + Voice Pickup Unit Battery Capacity Earbuds: 61mAh (typical)Charging Case: 472mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Play Time Up to 5 hours / Total up to 20 hours (ANC on)Up to 7.5 hours / Total up to 29 hours (ANC off) *Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions such as function settings, playback file type, and Bluetooth® signal strength. Talk Time Up to 3.5 hours / Total up to 13h (ANC on)Up to 3.5 hours / Total up to 14h (ANC off) *Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions such as function settings, playback file type, and Bluetooth® signal strength. Charging 1-hour play time / 5-minute quick chargingQi-certified wireless charging *Charging time is based on the battery of earbuds being less than 30 percent when they start to charge. Actual battery life and charging time may vary and depend on factors such as usage conditions and number of times charged. Measured with Active Noise Cancellation off mode for play time. Connectivity Bluetooth® 5.2Codec: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, SBC Sensor Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, VPU (Voice Pickup Unit) Colors Graphite, White, Olive, Lavender *Available colors may vary by market, carrier and retailer. In the Box Earbuds, Charging Case, Eartips, Charging Cable, Quick Start Guide

* All specifications and descriptions provided herein may be different from the actual specifications and descriptions of the product. Samsung reserves the right to make changes to this page and the contents herein, including without limitation, functionality, features, specifications, GUI, images, videos, benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, capabilities, and any other product information, without notice.

1 Measured diagonally, Z Fold3’s Main Screen size is 7.6” in the full rectangle and 7.4” when accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.

2 S Pen sold separately. Only Z Fold3 Main Screen has S Pen capability. Compatible only with the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens not designed for Z Fold3 (including those by other manufacturers) may damage the screen.

3 Compared to Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

4 Flex mode supported at angles between 75° and 115°. For your convenience, it may be difficult to maintain Flex mode while moving due to shaking or other movement. It is recommended to keep the phone stationary while in Flex mode.

5 These results were backed by Bureau Veritas, the world leader in testing, inspection and certification services.

6 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

7 Compared to Galaxy Z Fold2.

8 According to internal tests and measured by display panel basis. Compared to Galaxy Z Fold2.

9 IPX8 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Not dust-resistant.

10 Polyethylene terephthalate

11 Based on internal testing. Comparison is in reference to Galaxy Z Fold2.

12 S Pen Pro is compatible with S Pen supporting device (Z Fold3, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Note series, Tab S7 FE, Tab S7/7, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S6, Tab S4, Tab S3, Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab Active2, Tab Active, Tab A 8.0 2019 with S Pen, Tab A 10.1 2016 with S Pen, Tab A 9.7 with S Pen, Tab A 8.0 2015 with S Pen, Note Pro – 12.2, Note 8.0, Note 10.1 2012/2014, Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Flex2, Galaxy Book Flex S Pen, Galaxy Book Flex 5G, Galaxy Book Flex α S Pen, Galaxy Book 10.6, Galaxy Book 12.0, Chromebook Plus V2, Chromebook Pro, Notebook 7 spin, Notebook S51 Pen, Notebook 9 Pen, Notebook 9 Pro).

13 Multi Active Window works with select applications; compatible apps growing through third party developers.

14 Requires the set up of Labs on your Samsung Galaxy device.

15 Accessories sold separately.

16 Online exclusive colors will be available on Samsung.com in 30 select markets starting from August 11st, 2021.

17 Compared to Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

18 Available only on Main Screen.

19 Requires the set up of Labs on your Samsung Galaxy device.

20 www.developer.samsung.com/remote-test-lab

21 Features including Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient sound require a Bluetooth® connection. Advanced settings and features including Ambient sound volume are enabled through the Galaxy Wearable app on Android and the Galaxy Buds PC app on Windows. The Galaxy Wearable app on Android requires Android 7.0 or above and 1.5GB RAM or above, available through the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store. The Galaxy Buds PC app requires Windows 10 or above, available through Microsoft Store.

22 Available colors may vary by market, carrier and retailer.

23 Third-party accessory case availability may vary by market, carrier and retailer.

24 Samsung Care+ for Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 requires a free registration within 30days from the phone’s purchase date at Samsung Members or free.samsungcareplus.com. Fees apply in case of a repair incident to claim for the Samsung Care+ protection for Z Fold3/Z Flip3. Protection coverage, service, redemption and availability may vary by market. Full information on Samsung Care+ is available at www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/.

Please share this news







