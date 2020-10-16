The New Tide Fresh & Clean launched in the city | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : Tide, one of the leading fabric care brands in India from P&G, recently launched the TIDE Fresh & Clean as a new addition to its existing line of products. This novel and revolutionary product offers a 3 in 1 benefit- it fights tough dirt on clothes, provides an excellent freshness after the wash and is also budget friendly as it comes at Rs.69/kg. This is also the first time that the Tide pack will be yellow instead of the orange consumers are used to seeing, as an ode to the citrusy lemony freshness that is packed into the new Tide Fresh and Clean.

In every Indian household, mothers are constantly struggling to find an economical product that removes tough dirt and provides freshness to the clothes. But with this product, families can get cleanliness that was not experienced before, without much stretch to the budget. Now, whether it is dirty, muddy sports uniform, or post-exercise sweat that makes the clothes smell foul – Tide Fresh & Clean can take care of it all – just in Rs. 35.

Tide launched this new variant with a brand film starring celebrated actor Sanjay Mishra and famed actress Ayesha Raza. The new Tide Fresh & Clean film resonates the brand’s humorous take on an otherwise mundane chore like laundry. Tide has always stood for surprising whiteness and the same spirit is brought to life by Sanjay Mishra in the new TVC. The ad showcases actor Sanjay Mishra as a shopkeeper who plays the role with full conviction and is in conversation with a mother and her daughters, each of whom are looking for different things from their detergent. He is blown away by the 3 in 1 benefit that the new Tide Fresh & Clean offers. The conversation is light-hearted, engaging and reinforces the product benefits effectively.

The product is launched in limited markets and will be available in two sizes – 500 gm at 35, and 1 KG at Rs. 69.

The product comes in a very premium, striking yellow packaging and offers better quality at a competitive price point, thus enhancing the overall laundry experience. The yellow pack is already attracting the shopkeepers and consumers alike who are keen to try out the ‘peela wala Tide’.