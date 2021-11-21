The ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ week highlights 3-Cs of tribal life- craft, cuisine and cultural heritage

The week-long celebration dedicated to tribal communities of India, which commenced on November 15th continues across the country with full enthusiasm and throws light on different colours of tribal culture.

The celebrations of ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’, inaugurated by Prime Minister as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, are underway across India with great enthusiasm. 15thNovember, which happens to be the birth anniversary of the legendary tribal freedom fighter, Bhagwan Birsa Munda will be celebrated every year as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’. Starting from 15th November, programmes are being organised across the country to honour the legacy of the tribal freedom fighters, who till now have remained the unsung heroes of our freedom struggle.

The celebrations have witnessed impressive cultural events taking place in 13 states and New Delhi. Sukhram Munda grandson of Bhagwan Birsa Munda inaugurated Aadi Mahotsav, National tribal festival at Dilli Haat, which will continue till 30th November. The festivals will showcasethe grandeur of tribal crafts, cuisine and heritage of different tribal communities. More than 200-stall exhibition is also offering variety of products – from hand-woven cotton, silk fabrics, handmade jewellery and exquisite cuisines by artisans from across India.

The state of Gujarat organised a 5 day traditional tribal craft, food, herbal sales and exhibition fair at Ahmedabad Haat, which was inaugurated by e Minister of Department of Tribal Development, Naresh Patel and Minister of State for Tribal Development, Smt Nimishaben Suthar. The event showcases traditional tribal art and crafts, organic food and also the tribal herbs and medicinal knowledge. The fair turned out to be a meeting ground for interactions between the state’s tribal folklore and the urban dwellers. The event was marked by traditional tribal dance performance, which represented the rich culture of tribes and their togetherness.