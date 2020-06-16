The Indian iGaming Boom Brings New Job Opportunities

Whenever there’s a boom in any business sector, it is always expected that there would be an increase in the availability of jobs. This is what is seen presently in the Indian iGaming Industry. As the iGaming market increases, more gaming companies are investing and trying to reach Indian players. This has opened more employment opportunities for people in India.

The growth of the iGaming Market

The online gambling market in Indian is increasing yearly in India. Several millions of Indians are already playing at online casinos and many more are joining daily. Four major factors have driven this growth. The first is access to reliable internet in India. In fact, Internet users in India are expected to rise by 40% by 2023 . A number that is resutlet by faster internet. With the availability of good internet services, Indians can easily visit these online casinos and even get downloadable formats.

Another factor contributing to this massive growth is the availability of affordable smartphones. A larger percentage of new gamers are doing so with their mobile devices. Many online casinos also have their websites optimized for mobile browsers. Players can easily sign up at the casinos and play games with their browsers. Some casinos even offer downloadable apps for iPhones and Androids. With the apps readily available on smartphones, Indians are playing games on the go.

The two other factors driving the growth of the iGaming market are the availability of mobile payment methods and access to online casinos made for Indians . You will find many casinos specially developed to meet the needs of Indian players. Some of these casinos accept payment in Rupees and some are even making their live games available in Indian languages. This is making it easier to play and attracting more Indian players to online casinos. Coupled with the fact that there are easy payment methods on these online casinos, there’s nothing stopping Indians from gaming.

Most available jobs are outside India

While the online gambling market in India is flourishing, most of the jobs are located outside India. Many of them are located in Malta where these online casinos are operated from. These companies are calling for Indians to join them as they need more content for players in India.

They are also in demand for staff to help them maintain and increase their growth in the country. Many new games are being developed to suit Indian players and culture. With more Indian-themed games, they are most likely to attract many more Indian players and keep them interested.

For example, Indian card games are being developed by many game developers around the world. Some of these developers are located in Malta. These companies are putting efforts to make the games available in Indian local flavor. For this reason, they need Indians to be part of their team and calling for Indians to join them in Malta and other locations. However, as the demand of Indian staff increases, many more jobs will also be available in India.

Indians are already being recruited by iGaming Casinos

There are Indians who are already working at some iGaming studios and more companies are recruiting people. Evolution Gaming, a leading live casino game developer is calling for Hindi speakers to join their team .

The gaming company demands Indians with fluent knowledge and understanding of Hindi. They require these Hindi speakers to help host a variety of live casino games targeted to Indian players. They are offering attractive pay and extra benefits for candidates who qualify for the job.

Recently launched under the company’s service were three Bollywood-themed games. These consist of two blackjack games and one roulette game. However, the company is not stopping its effort in reaching more Indian players. They are doing all they can to maintain their growth in the Indian online gambling market.

More Casino Gaming Studios are coming to Indians Hub

Thousands of gaming job opportunities have been open this year alone to Indians. Gaming companies like Moonfrog Labs and other big names are hiring in India. These companies are offering salaries of between Rs 3 lakh to a little more than Rs 40 lakh. Some gaming startups are also employing workers. Very soon, many casino gaming studios will be open in places like Bangalore and Pune. The presence of these casino gaming studios in India will further boost the growth of the online gambling market in the country.