The Historic Bru Settlement Agreement

The agreement was signed in the presence of Minister of Home Affairs Amit shah, Chief Ministers of Tripura and Mizoram, Bru representatives and Senior officials. As per the agreement around 34,000 Bru refugees will be settled in Tripura with Centre Providing a package of around 600 crores for their settlement and all-round Development.

Details of the agreement include 40*30 sq.ft of residential plots to each displaced Families, a fixed deposit of rupees 4 lakhs, aid of 5,000 cash per month for 2 years, Rupees 1.5 lakhs to build house and free rations for 2 years from the date of resettlement. To ascertain the numbers of those who will be settled, a fresh survey and physical Verification of Bru families living in relief camps would be carried out.

Bru community, the original inhabitants of Mizoram have been living in temporary Camps in Tripura since 1997, following ethnic violence in Mizoram which led to Displacement of Around 5,000 Bru families. The agreement is part of continuous efforts being made by Central government in assisting two state governments since 2010 for Bru rehabilitation. Till date Around 2,000 families have returned to Mizoram, while many desired to settled in Tripura Due to apprehensions about their security in Mizoram.

The agreement is being held as watershed moment in bringing lasting peace and prosperity in the region, which is marked by ethnic strife and conflicts. It is being considered as a strong step as part of Centre’s agenda of mainstreaming north-East Region and solving perpetual long drawn problems to achieve the motto of ‘Sabka sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas’

