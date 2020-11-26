The Himalaya Drug Company Introduces Q-DEE Range of Mouth Dissolving Tablets for Immunity and Cramps

Udaipur : The Himalaya Drug Company, one of India’s leading wellness brands, announces the launch of Q-DEE Mouth Dissolving Tablets─Q-DEE Immunity and Q-DEE Cramps.

Q-DEE Immunity helps provide relief from the early onset of flu and common cold symptoms such as sore throat, cough, sneezing, and nasal congestion.It also helps in strengthening the immune system.

Q-DEE Cramps helps reduce discomfort during a woman’s monthly cycle and eases abdominal cramps.

Conventional tablets follow certain protocols such as specific administration time, need for water, etc, while mouth dissolving tablets are easy to consume, convenient to carry, and can be taken on-the-go. Q-DEE tabletsfrom Himalaya usherthenew era of formulations that quickly dissolve within180 seconds, leading to a faster onset of action.

‘‘We, at Himalaya, aim to offer well-researched herbal solutions to consumers for their well-being. Today, with fast-paced lifestyles, consumers are looking for quick, yet effective results. The mouth dissolving tablets range from Himalaya disintegrates rapidly and dissolves in the mouth, eliciting quick action. The pocket-friendly packaging aims at providing easy consumption. Q-DEE Immunity and Q-DEE Cramps are instant, on-the-go solutions that provide quick relief from the respective conditions.’’ Says Mr. Anil M. Jiandani, Business Director, Pharmaceutical Division, The HimalayaDrug Company.

He further adds, “We are all exposed to trillions of germs daily. The risk of infections is much higher in poorly ventilated and crowded areas. Repeated infections due to lack of immunity are a health hazard and may be associated with acute exacerbations such as cough, cold, sneezing, and sore throat. Hence, Q-DEE Immunity comes in as a handy and quick solution. Q-DEE Cramps offer quick relief to women suffering from cramps, allowing them to manage their work and routine, without any discomfort.”

The launch of Himalaya Q-DEE Immunity and Q-DEE Cramps is the first in the range of Q-DEE Mouth Dissolving Tablets─astep towards providing Ayurvedic solutions in a convenient format. The company soon plans to launch more mouth dissolving tablets for other health conditions as well.

Q-DEE Immunity Mouth Dissolving Tablets are formulated with the native extracts ofTulasi, Yashtimadhu, Lodhra, and Shanta, which are known to strengthen the immune system and help provide relief from common respiratory symptoms of the flu and common cold. These mouth dissolving tablets have no artificial flavors/sweeteners/colors to retain their typical herbal appearance, taste, and palatability.

Q-DEE Cramps is developed with the extracts of Cinnamon and Licorice, which are known to relieve muscle spasms. Dysmenorrhea (painful menstruation) is a common problem in women. The pain and cramps impacta woman’s quality of life, personal health, and work productivity. It, therefore,helps ease abdominal cramps and other associated symptoms such as sweating, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea,etc,that occur just before or during monthly cycles.

Q-DEE Immunity and Q-DEE Cramps are available in a pocket-friendly pack of eight tablets each at all leading chemist outlets, online stores, and on www.himalayawellness.in, priced at INR 30/- each for consumers across India.