The Frame: A TV That’s Truly Yours

TV when it’s on, Art when its off – The Frame instantly lends a distinct luxury feel to your living spaces. The new edition of The Frame takes your style statement a notch higher with customizable bezel options.

The Frame now lets you to ‘Make your own TV’ by selecting different colour bezels to complement your surroundings. The magnetic bezels in the modern design come in three different colors—teak, white and brown while the beveled design bezel comes in two colours – brick red and the classic white.

A treasure for art connoisseurs, The Frame plays the role of a coveted art piece in your living room with a slim design and 1400 artworks. You can also adorn the walls with your happiest memories stored in your TV.

You can mount The Frame on the wall and let it camouflage with the rest of your home décor or just let it sit on its beautiful stand.

In addition to its stunning design, The Frame also gives you an exceptional immersive viewing experience. With Samsung’s extraordinary Quantum Dot technology, The Frame lets you enjoy every video and artwork clearly and vividly irrespective of brightness.

Take a look at the video to know what we are talking about:

