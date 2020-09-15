The Best Uses of Your Smartphone

Mobile phones might have started as simple communication devices but over the years they’ve grown to be much more than that. In the new tech era, smartphones aren’t merely just a privilege, for many they’re a necessity. These wonders of technology aid us in completing our everyday tasks in more ways than one, but too often we overlook some of their best features. If you’ve already got a smartphone, why not take full advantage of the fact? Here are some of the best uses for a smartphone today that can help make your time well spent.

Gaming

These last two decades gaming has reached its peak as one of the most popular activities in the world, and with good reason. Smartphone gaming, however, has a bit of an advantage. People love the freedom of gaming on the go, and with that, companies target mobile users with some awesome games. Online casino games are a great example of this. With mobile quickly becoming the go-to gaming platform, players can find a large selection of top-notch casino games like Blackjack, Poker, and excellent slots at NetBet, and similar licensed online casinos.

Combined with online sports betting platforms that offer the best odds of popular Indian pastimes like cricket, real money gaming on mobile is booming. It’s not just real-money gaming that’s on the rise on mobile. The official app markets on both iOS and Android are stocked with up to millions of action-packed games that users can enjoy. These games fall into multiple genres, ranging from first-person shooters to puzzle games that will have you racking your brain for an answer.

Streaming

Streaming video content on mobile, whether it be in real-time or not, is slowly but surely replacing the classic cinema and TV experience. While there’s still a long way to go before the previous two are in any real trouble, it’s clear that streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube get the most traffic from mobile devices. A lot of this is due to the perfectly optimized apps these services have released for mobile, making the users viewing experience as enjoyable as possible.

Whenever you’re in the mood for a good old movie, TV show, or simply a random video from a creator on YouTube, your smartphone can be the perfect device to watch it on. Smartphone screens have been getting larger and larger as the years have passed, so watching videos on a smartphone screen is now perfectly acceptable. The best part, you don’t need an expensive phone to enjoy videos on, so settling for a top-notch budget smartphone is more than enough for this activity.

Traveling

It might seem a bit out there in an article like this, but a smartphone can be your best friend if you decide to take a trip somewhere. Whether you’re traveling across the globe, or just visiting the next town over, your smartphone can point you in the right direction. Thanks to maps, navigation, and location-based recommendations, it’s easy to get around a new environment and find exactly what we’re looking for, even when we don’t have a clue of what that is.

It’s not just about in the moment though, as your smartphone can help you plan your trip before you set out on an adventure. Smartphones are hubs for information, and with their many capabilities, it’s easy to do research, find transport, and book a place to stay with a few clicks. In addition to your smartphone being your guide abroad, it can also be your saving grace by providing you with great entertainment during long trips and downtime in-between activities.

Working

It might seem like a bit of a stretch to say that you can use your phone as a personal workspace, but in reality, it works! Increasing the capabilities for productivity on smartphones has been a top priority for developers, which makes it easy to find a slew of apps that can do just that. Whether they’re aimed at word processing, photo editing, video conferencing, or note-taking, these apps can easily be matched to fit everything you need to get your work done.

A particular field where smartphones perform best when it comes to work is online freelancing. Freelancing platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer are all well-optimized for mobile, which means that freelancers have everything they need on one device from the get-go. If you’re looking to make a few extra bucks on the side through freelancing work, you can check out some of these popularskills that are currently in-demand on these platforms.