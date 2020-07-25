The 8th convocation of NIPER Hyderabad held

The 8th convocation of NIPER Hyderabad was held virtually today, It was a time of celebration and achievement for the graduating students and NIPER-Hyderabad fraternity.

Chief guest Minister for IT E&C of Govt of Telangana, Shri. K. T. Rama Rao, said in his address that bright pharmaceutical professionals will have a pivotal role in the health care industry globally.



Dr P.D.Vaghela, Chairman, Apex Council, NIPERs & Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India has congratulated all the successful candidates for graduating from one of the finest Institutes in India.

He congratulated Dr Shashi Bala Singh Director, NIPER Hyderabad and the Shri K. Satish Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, NIPER Hyderabad for the consistent performance in NIRF ranking. He elaborated on the key role played by the Indian Pharmaceutical industry during the Covid-19 pandemic in providing life saving drugs to India and the World. He said the students will have bright opportunities in the ever vibrant Indian Pharmaceutical Industry.

Shri K. Satish Reddy has detailed about several transformational changes which the Pharmaceutical Industry is undergoing in this pandemic situation and has mentioned about the several challenging opportunities the students will have in this changed scenario. He has congratulated the students of NIPER Hyderabad for successfully completing their studies and wished them good luck for their future endeavors.

Shri Rajneesh Tingal, JS, Department of Pharmaceutical described the significant progress made by NIPER Hyderabad in its brief journey of 12 years and made a mark among the Pharmaceutical Institutes by bagging good ranks in NIRF.

Addressing the gathering, Director of NIPER-H, Dr. Shashi Bala. Singh walked through the 12 years of journey of the institution.

Total 270 students including M.S. Pharm. (189), MBA Pharm. (57) and PhD (24) of the last two academic years (2017-2019 and 2018-2020) were awarded degrees on this e-convocation.