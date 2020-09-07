Thawarchand Gehlot launches mental health rehabilitation helpline ‘KIRAN’

Gehlot also released the poster, brochure and resource book on helpline.

It aims at serving people experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, panic attacks, adjustment disorders, post-traumatic stress disorders, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts, pandemic induced psychological issues & mental health emergencies. It will function as a lifeline to provide first stage advice, counseling and reference in 13 languages.

25 Institutions including 8 National Institutes are involved in this helpline. It is backed by 660 Clinical / Rehabilitation Psychologists and 668 Psychiatrists.

