Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Thawarchand Gehlot launches mental health rehabilitation helpline ‘KIRAN’

Thawarchand Gehlot launches mental health rehabilitation helpline ‘KIRAN’

Gehlot also released the poster, brochure and resource book on helpline.

It aims at serving people experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, panic attacks, adjustment disorders, post-traumatic stress disorders, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts, pandemic induced psychological issues & mental health emergencies. It will function as a lifeline to provide first stage advice, counseling and reference in 13 languages.

25 Institutions including 8 National Institutes are involved in this helpline. It is backed by 660 Clinical / Rehabilitation Psychologists and 668 Psychiatrists.
 

Please share this news

Check Also

Oscar winning Czech director Jiri Menzel dies at 82

In the year 2013 he was also conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award at International film …

    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved