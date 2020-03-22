Thank those working 24 hours to combat corona: PM Modi

Home
Government of India is putting in all possible efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus. PM Modi has asked the citizens to observe ‘Janta Curfew,’ in order to promote social distancing and break the chain of coronavirus spread.
PM Modi urged Indians not only to join the Janata curfew, but also to clap, shout or make noise from our doorways or balconies on Sunday at 5:00 pm to show our appreciation to those who are involved in providing us the basic services during this tough time.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked everyone to express gratitude towards doctors, nurses, hospital staff, sanitation workers, airlines employees, government staff, police personnel, media people, people associated with train-bus-auto rickshaw services and home delivery agents.