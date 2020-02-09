Thai soldier killed after shooting dead at least 20

It was unclear how many people remained trapped inside the Terminal 21 mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, where the gunman held out through the night, armed with assault weapons stolen from his barracks.

Volleys of gunfire rang out as the siege ran into dawn, hours after Thai security services stormed the ground floor and freed scores of stunned, terrified shoppers from a bloody rampage that the gunman, a junior army officer identified as Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma, had relayed via Facebook posts.

A police spokesman said that the commandos from elite Thai police units killed the gunman, after an operation involving hundreds of security personnel.