TGT will be recruited for a total of 12913 posts | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board, Prayagraj has issued advertisement for the recruitment of a total of 12913 posts of trained graduate teachers of various subjects in aided private secondary schools. These recruitment will be done in Hindi, Mathematics, English, Social Science, Science, Home Science, Urdu, Arts, Sanskrit, Commerce, Agriculture, Physical Education and Music subjects.

Educational Qualifications

A B.Ed or LT or VT degree with a bachelor’s in a subject related to a recognized university or institute. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Age Range

For general category candidates, the minimum age limit has been set at 21 years till 01 July 2020. The maximum age limit will be relaxed for reserved category candidates as per rules.

pay scale

Successful candidates will be paid Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 per month as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level-07.

Application fee

General and OBC will have to pay Rs 750 to SC and EWS and Rs 250 to ST.

How to apply

One can apply online through the website https://pariksha.up.nic.in/Default.aspx. The last date to apply and pay the fee is 27 November 2020.

Selection Process

The selection of qualified candidates will be done on the basis of a written test of general merit based on the subject. This single question paper of 500 marks will have a total of 125 questions.

