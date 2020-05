Testing capacity for COVID-19 rises to 1 lakh tests per day in the country: Dr Harsh Vardhan

He informed that the doubling time in the past 14 days was 10.9, it has improved to 12.2 in the last three days. He said that the fatality rate in the country is 3.2 per cent and recovery rate has improved to 31.74 per cent.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan highlighted that the nation’s testing capacity has increased to one lakh tests per day with 347 Government laboratories and 137 private laboratories.