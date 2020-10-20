Tens of thousands rally in Pakistan to demand PM Imran Khan's ouster | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Opposition leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Mohsin Dawar today arrived at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah for the second power show of the joint opposition front Pakistan Democratic Movement, PDM against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.
Thousands of people assembled for the anti-government rally. People were seen waving opposition parties flag and raising slogans. This is the second power show of the 11-party opposition alliance PDM. The first was held in Gujranwala in Lahore.
Tens of thousands rally in Pakistan to demand PM Imran Khan’s ouster
