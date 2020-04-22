Ten more deaths, 390 new Corona cases, Bangladesh extends general holidays till 5th May

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Corona cases have now been reported from 55 districts out of a total of 64 districts in Bangladesh. Dhaka and Narayanganj are the major hotspots of Corona virus as maximum number of cases were detected in these two cities. Dhaka division accounts for 77 percent of Corona infected cases in the country.

In the meanwhile, government of Bangladesh has decided to extend the general holidays covering both government and the private sector till 5th May. This would be the third extension of the shutdown which was first announced on March 26 for ten days. Later it was extended till April 25. The detailed circular on the shut down is awaited to be issued by the Ministry of Public Administration.

The movement of stranded foreign nationals from Bangladesh and its own nationals from abroad into the country continued today also. 98 Singaporean nationals left for Singapore while 185 Bangladeshi citizens from Singapore and 164 from Chennai arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday.