Ten HuJI terrorists sentenced to death in 2001 CPB rally attack case

Four of the convicted persons are currently lodged in jail while the remaining six are absconding. Two accused were acquitted as the prosecution could not prove their involvement in the case.

Earlier another accused in the case, HuJI chief Mufti Hannan was hanged in 2017 for grenade attack on British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Anwar Choudhury in Sylhet in 2004.

The attack on the rally organisd by the Communist Party of Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2001 had led to the death of five persons.

The case was closed in December 2003 as police could not gather any evidence against the accused. However, the case was reopened in 2005.

The charge sheet in the case was filed by the police in 2013.