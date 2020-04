Telephone conversation between Prime Minister and State Counsellor of Myanmar Daw Aung San Suu Kyi

The leaders discussed the evolving COVID 19 scenario in the domestic and regional contexts and updated each other on the steps being taken to control the spread of the pandemic.

Underlining the importance of Myanmar as a vital pillar of India’s Neighbourhood First policy, Prime Minister Modi conveyed India’s readiness to provide all possible support to Myanmar for mitigating the health and economic impact of COVID 19.

Prime Minister assured all possible support by Government of India for Myanmar citizens present in India, and thanked the State Counsellor for the cooperation being extended by Myanmar authorities to Indian citizens in Myanmar.

The leaders agreed to remain in touch and work together to address the present and future challenges posed by COVID-19.