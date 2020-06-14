Telangana records highest single-day spike with 253 cases

This is the highest number of fresh cases reported on a single day ever since the first COVID case reported in March this year.

With this, total reported COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 4737.



According to the state health department, maximum of these fresh cases, 179, reported from Hyderabad. Sangareddy districts reported 24 new COVID-19 cases while Medchal Malkajgiri district reported 14 new cases.

Remaining cases have been reported from 16 other districts in the state.



Meanwhile, 74 persons have discharged from Hospital after recovery on Saturday and with this, the total recoveries have gone up to 2352 in the state.

Meanwhile, the state also reported 8 more deaths taking the total deaths reported due to COVID-19 and other comorbidities to 182.



Meanwhile, a ruling TRS Legislator from Jangoan, M Yadagiri has been tested positive for Coronavirus and admitted to a private hospital in Secunderabad.

Over 70 doctors and medical staff working in different hospitals in Hyderabad have also been tested positive for Coronavirus.