Telangana Minister asks police to expeditiously probe allegations of rape at hospital

Hyderabad : Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali on Tuesday asked police officials to expeditiously probe the allegations of rape made by a woman, attendant of a patient, at a state-run hospital here, even as opposition Congress held a protest on the issue.

The Home Minister, along with state Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, held a meeting with police and other officials and directed them to conduct a thorough and swift investigation into the alleged incident, an official release said. Observing that the state government has taken up several initiatives for women”s safety and security, the ministers asserted that tough action would be taken against those causing trouble for women.

The release quoted city police commissioner Anjani Kumar as saying that special police teams have been formed to nab those involved. Earlier in the day, state women”s commission chairperson Sunita Laxmareddy visited the state-run Gandhi hospital and spoke to the hospital superintendent on the issue. Meanwhile, women activists belonging to Congress held a protest at the Ambedkar statue near Hussain Sagar lake here, demanding stern action. A 38-year-old woman, attendant of a patient, has alleged she was raped at a state-run hospital here.

On August 5, the woman along with her sister came to the hospital for treatment of some ailment of her brother-in-law and got him admitted there. After her brother-in-law got discharged a few days ago, she filed a complaint with police on Monday stating that one person who claimed that he was an outsourced employee at the hospital had allegedly raped her, a police official said.

