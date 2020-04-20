Monday , April 20 2020
Telangana extends lockdown period till May 7

The state cabinet also decided not to give any exemption to any sector as suggested by the Central Government.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said night curfew and all other restrictions under implementation in the state will continue till 7th of May.

CM also asked air travellers not to come to Telangana till 7th May as lock down will continue. He further appealed to people not to congregate for religious activities including during the month of Ramzan.

He further said all essential services will be available as they are available at present.

Meanwhile, 18 more people were tested positive yesterday taking the total COVID -19 cases to 858 in the state. Three more deaths registered taking COVID -19 deaths to 21.

