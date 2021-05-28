Teenager muster courage, says mom’s live-in-partner molested, raped her & siblings for 3years

‘Father tried to sell two girls for 60K rs each’

Udaipur : Chittorgarh police have booked a man for raping and molesting three minor daughters of his live-in-partner for years. The girls are 14, 12 and 10 years old respectively and they had narrated their plight to their mother. When the woman confronted the accused, instead of mending his ways, he thrashed her and continued sexual exploitation of the minors. Finding no way, the helpless mother approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and after expressing inability to look after them, she gave them to the state aided shelter home in January.

The girls have been living in the shelter home for the past four months and remained quiet and shy. Recently, during a counseling session, the eldest girl spoke about the ill treatment meted out by their mother’s lover. Upon encouragement by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) , the 14-year old gave a police complaint and the Sadar police registered a case under sections 354,376 of the IPC and 3,4,7&8 of the POCSO Act.

RameshChandra Dashora, chairman of the CWC, Chittorgarh said they received a counseling report from shelter home Aasra Vikas Sansthan on May 11 wherein the officials said that three girls living in the home have been sexually abused by their mother’s live-in partner. The CWC team met the minors and a female member held counseling with them. The girls told her that their biological father lived in Bhilwara and he was a habitual drinker. Their mother left their father some 10 years ago and entered into a live-in relationship with the accused in Chittorgarh’s Kumbha Nagar.

While the eldest and second daughter lived with their father, the youngest one went with the mother. The girls once overheard their father speaking to someone about selling them for 60 thousand rupees each to a party. They called their mother who came and took them along with her. In Chittorgarh, the minors were sexually abused and molested. While the eldest girl said that the accused touched her private parts, molested her, he raped both younger girls several times in the past three years. Bhojraj Singh of the shelter home said the girls were quiet and introverted since they came here.

“Our counselors continuously tried to make them speak to know if they were abused or ill treated and after five months,they mustered courage to reveal the truth” Bhojraj told Udaipur Kiran. The CWC forwarded the counseling report to the Sadar police station on May 21, which was kept pending for a week and finally on wednesday night, the FIR was registered. The accused works as a homeguard and also is a domestic help at a judicial officer’s home, sources said. Meanwhile, DySP Manish Kumar said the case has been registered and the medical examination of the two younger girls have been done, the accused would be nabbed soon.