17 year old Wolf Cukier from New York, made the discovery while peering through the agency’s orbiting Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite last year.

According to NASA, The planet is nearly seven times large than Earth.

Research on the newly discovered planet, known to astrophysicists as a circum-binary planet and now dubbed TOI 1338 b, was presented during the 235th American Astronomical Society meeting in Honolulu.