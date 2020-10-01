Technical Bids opened for Auction of Coal Mines for Sale of Coal

Technical Bids comprising of online and offline bid documents as a part of the auction process of 38 coal mines, were opened today i.e. September 30, 2020, 10:00am onwards in New Delhi, in the presence of the bidders. Bidders were provided with the option of joining the meeting in-person or virtually. The auction process of 38 coal mines for sale of coal was launched by Ministry of Coal on June 18, 2020. The last date of submission of technical bid was 2:00 pm on September 29, 2020.

The online bids were decrypted and opened electronically in the presence of the bidders. Subsequently, sealed envelopes containing offline bid documents were also opened in the presence of bidders. Entire process was displayed on the screen for the bidders. A total of 76 bids have been received for 23 coal mines. Two or more bids have been received for 19 coal mines. Mine-wise list of bids received is appended below:

Mine No. of Bids Bandha 3 Brahmadiha 6 Chakla 3 Chendipada & Chendipada II 1 Dhirauli 2 Gare Palma IV/1 3 Gare Palma IV/7 8 Gondulpara 4 Gotitoria (East) & Gotitoria (West) 8 Kuraloi (A) North 1 Marki Mangli-II 3 Radhikapur (East) 4 Radhikapur (West) 4 Rajhara North (Central & Eastern) 4 Sahapur (East) 4 Sahapur (West) 4 Seregarha 1 Takli-Jena-Bellora (North) & Takli-Jena-Bellora (South) 2 Urma Paharitola 6 Urtan 2 Urtan North 3 Total 76

A total of 42 companies have submitted their bids in the auction process as per the following list:

Name of the Bidder No of Bids Submitted The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Limited 4 Adani Power Resources Limited 1 Adicorp Enterprises Pvt Ltd 1 Agarwal Mining Pvt Ltd 1 Alankar Tradelinks Pvt. Limited 1 Adani Enterprises Limited 7 Aurobindo Reality & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. 4 Bharat Aluminium Company Limited 1 Bansal Construction Works Pvt Ltd 1 Bhupati Mining Pvt. Limited 1 Boulder Stone Mart Pvt. Ltd. 1 Chendipada Collieries Pvt. Ltd. 1 Chowgule and Company Pvt. Ltd 2 Cuprum Bagrodia Ltd 1 DB Power Ltd 1 Dilip Buildcon Ltd. 1 EMIL Mines & Minerals Resources Ltd. 4 Everdeliver Logistics Pvt. Limited 1 Fairmine Carbon Pvt. Ltd. 1 Gangaramchak Mining Pvt. Ltd. 1 Hindalco Industries Ltd. 5 India Coke and Power Pvt Ltd 2 Inspire Construction and Coal Pvt. Ltd 1 Jindal Power Limited 2 Jindal Steel & Power Limited 2 JMS Mining Pvt. Ltd. 5 JSW Steel Limited 1 Mahavir Clean Fuel Mining Pvt. Ltd 1 NALCO 1 ND Pharma Private Limited 1 Net Energy Pvt Ltd 1 Nilkanth Coal Mining Pvt Ltd 1 Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd 1 Refex Industries Ltd 1 Saraf Trading Comp. Pvt. Ltd. 1 Sarda Energy & Mineral Ltd. 3 Shri Jai Baba Casting Pvt. Ltd. 1 Stratatech Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd 3 Sunflag Iron & Steel Comp. Ltd. 2 Vedanta Limited 3 Welspun Steel Limited 1 Yazdani International Pvt. Ltd 1 Total Bids 76

The bids will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary Technical Evaluation Committee and Technically Qualified Bidders would be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction to be conducted on MSTC portal from October 19, 2020.