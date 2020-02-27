Team India continues to be placed at the top of latest ICC Test rankings

However, India skipper Virat Kohli lost the top spot in the ICC Test Player Rankings. Kohli’s slump meant Australia’s Steve Smith was back on top of the list for the eighth time after first occupying the top position in June 2015.

Kohli who had 906 points managed only 21 runs in the first Test which his side lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets in Wellington.

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane gained a spot. Mayank Agarwal returned to a career-best 10th position after amassing 92 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara dropped two places.

In bowling chart, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin slipped a place to ninth but remained the only Indian featuring in the top 10 with 765 points. Fast bowler Ishant Sharma gained a place to be at the 17th spot.