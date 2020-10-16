Teaching posts will be recruited on 47 posts | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Cotton University, Guwahati has issued a notification for the recruitment of a total of 47 teaching posts in different subjects. These include 15 posts of Professor, 26 posts of Associate Professor and 6 posts of Assistant Professor. Candidates having qualification as per these posts can apply online till 04 November 2020. Hard copies should be received by 10 November 2020 at the official address of the university.

Educational Qualification: For Assistant Professor, Master in relevant subject with minimum 55% marks from a recognized university or institute and should have PhD as per UGC NET or UGC standards. Must have eight years experience with PhD for Associate Professor and 10 years with PhD for Professor. For complete details related to the post and qualification, check the candidate official notification.

Pay Scale: Rs. 1,44,200 to ₹ 2,18,200 as per Level-14 to Professor, Rs. 1,31,400 to ₹ 2,17,100 from Level-13 to Associate Professor and ₹ 57,700 to ₹ 1 for Level-10 to Assistant Professor. 82,400 rupees will be given salary.

Application fee: Candidates will have to pay 2000 rupees as application fee. SC / ST / EWS will have to pay a fee of ₹ 1,000.

How to apply: Full details are available on the website www.cottonuniversity.ac.in. Candidates can apply online through the official link till 4 November. Hard copies of the filled application should be received by 10 November at the official address.

Selection Process: Based on the applications received, the shortlisted candidates will be selected according to the merit list prepared based on their performance in the interview.

