TCS rises on partnering with UN-hosted Health Innovation Exchange

Tata Consultancy Services is currently trading at Rs. 3627.20, up by 45.85 points or 1.28% from its previous closing of Rs. 3581.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3601.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3650.00 and Rs. 3601.00 respectively. So far 7495 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3990.00 on 08-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2701.00 on 24-Feb-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3660.00 and Rs. 3558.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1324759.76 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.19%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.30% and 4.51% respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is working with Health Innovation Exchange (HIEx), to deliver two digital solutions aimed at addressing the current challenges faced by global health ecosystems and pave the way towards a sustainable future.

HIEx is a UN-hosted partnership that brings together policymakers, innovators and investors to leverage innovation and technology to reach health-related Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets. As part of the partnership, HIEx and TCS Digital Garage, an innovation unit of TCS, will jointly develop a platform called SPINE – Specialised and Proficient Integrated Network of Experts.

The platform will leverage technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence and analytics to connect people in need of healthcare solutions and services to a network of primary, secondary, and tertiary health experts and providers. It will help tackle the twin problems of inaccessibility and inequality facing the global healthcare ecosystem and deliver improved health outcomes for all.

The second part of the collaboration will see the forming of a healthcare financing platform called TCS HIEx tokenization platform for SDGs, which leverages blockchain technology to allow investors, including retail ones, to invest easily in promising healthcare start-ups from anywhere in the world, by purchasing unique HIEx SDG3 tokens.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years.