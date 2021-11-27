TCS remains gainer among IT companies

Tata Consultancy Services is currently trading at Rs. 3455.90, up by 10.40 points or 0.30% from its previous closing of Rs. 3445.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3440.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3466.00 and Rs. 3414.65 respectively. So far 18984 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3990.00 on 08-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2625.10 on 01-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3516.00 and Rs. 3408.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1269440.45 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.19%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.30% and 4.51% respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected as a strategic partner by South32, a global mining and metals company, to enhance its IT operating model and provide application and infrastructure services critical to its global operations, strengthening its operational resilience and business agility. The multi-year managed services partnership builds on the relationship TCS has had with South32 to enable accelerated execution of recent divestiture programs, and track employee health and safety at South32’s global mining sites during the pandemic. Under the new contract, management of critical infrastructure that was previously managed by multiple service-providers has been consolidated with TCS, driving end-to-end accountability.

As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will leverage its Machine First Delivery Model, powered by ignio AIOps and ignio ERPOps to enhance South32’s IT operating model. Leveraging AI and machine learning, TCS will infuse self-healing capability and greater resilience in the IT stack consisting of ERP and other corporate applications, operational technology, and the underlying infrastructure. TCS will also provide a unified service desk for all South32’s operations in Australia, with immediate assistance from on-location IT staff.

