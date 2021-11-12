TCS gains on expanding long-standing strategic partnership with Woolworths Group

Tata Consultancy Services is currently trading at Rs. 3494.05, up by 5.95 points or 0.17% from its previous closing of Rs. 3488.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3500.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3514.60 and Rs. 3486.05 respectively. So far 7991 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3990.00 on 08-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2608.05 on 18-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3539.00 and Rs. 3436.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1290968.93 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.19%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.30% and 4.51% respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its long-standing strategic partnership with Woolworths Group to provide IT and digital services including establishing DevOps teams, to enable faster time-to-market and respond to the dynamic needs of the business.

TCS has been Woolworths’ strategic partner for over 20 years and has been involved in several transformation initiatives across the retail value chain, including an SAP implementation and roll-out, range and space optimisation, supply chain programs, stores transformation, and digital initiatives.

The expanded partnership will see TCS leveraging its global scale and investments to drive cloud adoption, evolution of data platforms to support deeper business analytics and insights, cyber security efforts, and other key digital initiatives in Woolworths’ growth and transformation agenda. Further, TCS will embed Agile / DevOps into the ways of working and establish mature DevOps practises and tool chains across multiple systems.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years.