Tata Motors inaugurates fifth Saarthi Aaram Kendra at Udaipur

Udaipur : Driven by its mission to address the issues in the trucking industry, Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, in association with Pasco Motors, has launched Saarthi Aaram Kendra, at Madri, near Udaipur, Rajasthan. This is the fifth Saarthi Aaram Kendra in the country, for the truck drivers, launched by Tata Motors in the last ten months. The unique initiative is primarily aimed towards improving the working conditions of commercial vehicle drivers while promoting better quality of life and taking necessary steps to enhance their mental and physical wellbeing.

The Saarthi Aaram Kendra was inaugurated by Mr. Rajib Ghosh – Regional Manager Customer Care, Tata Motors and Mr. Ashok Khandelwal – General Manager, Pasco Motors along with senior officials from Tata Motors, Pasco Motors, fleet owners, key customers, sales andserviceteam, and more than 65 saarthis. During the launch, Tata Motors also conducted the Samarth health check-up camp and driver training on health, safety and environment for the truck drivers.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Truck drivers form an important cog in the wheel, keeping the economy of India moving. At Tata Motors, we appreciate their efforts and we want to prioritise their mental health and physical wellness through our initiatives. After receiving an overwhelming response from truck drivers at Saarthi Aaram Kendras across the country, we are excited to open more such centres to improve the working conditions of the drivers. We are pleased to partner with Pasco Motors to bring comfort and safety to the saarthis in Madri, an important hub for truck drivers in Rajasthan.”

The Saarthi Aaram Kendra at Pasco Motors, Udaipur is expected to benefit the saarthis in utilising the various amenities like driver rest area, canteen/dhaba, doctor’s facility, clean washrooms, vehicle servicing facility, secured parkingand driver training room,amongst other things. This is a step forward in recognising the efforts of saarthis by providing them access to state-of-the-art amenities as well as address their medical requirements.

The Saarthi Aaram Kendra initiative is a part of a larger driver welfare program that Tata Motors runs and also includes the ‘Tata Motors Samarth’ initiative, which covers areas like accidental insurance, hospitalisation cover, financial counselling and educational assistance packages for their children, for the wellbeing of the saarthis and their families.

The first Saarthi Aaram Kendra was inaugurated by Mr. Girish Wagh (President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors) in May 2019, at an Indian Oil facility in Haryana. It has received healthy response with more than 50 drivers availing its facilities on a daily basis. Tata Motors has put a strategic plan to set-up more such facilities along major National Highways to serve the needs of more drivers in the future.