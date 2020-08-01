Saturday , August 1 2020
Tamil Nadu reports 5879 fresh Covid-19 cases; tally 2,51,738
Tamil Nadu reports 5879 fresh Covid-19 cases; tally 2,51,738

As per the daily official bulletin, Chennai continues to show stable numbers although it still heads the list accounting for 1074 cases followed by Kanchipuram with 368 and Theni with 327.

A record 99 deaths were reported today- 27 of them in Chennai followed by 10 each in Coimbatore and Madurai- taking the state’s total tally to 4034.

The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of August 1 stands at 2,51,738.

7010 patients were discharged today taking the total number of recoveries in Tamil Nadu to 190,966.

