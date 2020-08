As per the daily official bulletin, Chennai topped the list recording 1185 cases followed by Coimbatore with 393 and Cuddalore with 390.

120 deaths were reported today- 24 in Chennai, 10 in Coimbatore and 7 each in Chengalpattu, Ranipet and Trichy- taking the state’s total tally to 5886.

The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of August 17 stands at 3,43,945.

5667 patients were discharged today taking the total number of recoveries in Tamil Nadu to 2,83,937.