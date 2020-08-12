Tamil Nadu records 5871 fresh Covid-19 cases

It still topped the list though accounting for 993 cases followed by Chengalpattu with 439 and Thiruvallur with 407.

As per the daily official bulletin, 5871 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamilnadu today.They included 5844 residents and 27 who had returned from outside the state.

A record equalling 119 deaths were reported today- 20 in Chennai ,11 in Thiruvallur and 9 each in Coimbatore and Tirunelveli – taking the state’s total tally to 5278.

The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of August 12 stands at 3,14,520.

5633 patients were discharged today taking the total number of recoveries in Tamil Nadu to 2,56,313.

