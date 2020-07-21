Tamil Nadu records 4965 fresh COVID-19 positive cases

As per the daily official bulletin, Chennai continues to show stable numbers although it still tops the list accounting for 1130 cases followed by Thiruvallur with 366 and Virudhunagar with 360.

75 deaths were reported today- 21 of them in Chennai followed by Madurai with 7 and Thiruvallur and Trichy with 6 each – taking the state’s total tally to 2626.

The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of July 21 stands at 1,80,643.

4894 persons were discharged today taking the total number of recovered patients in Tamil Nadu to 126,670.