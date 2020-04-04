Tamil Nadu records 2nd COVID-19 death as 51-yr-old Tablighi Jamaat attendee passes away

The patient was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Villupuram, 170 Km from Chennai.

A statement from the Health Department said the patient developed breathlessness on Friday night and passed away on Saturday.

Sources in the district administration said the body of the deceased was buried a little after noon with only a handful of people in attendance, according to the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry.

Tamil Nadu’s first casualty in the fight against coronavirus was a 54-year-old man, who is understood to have come in contact with two Thai nationals and tested positive for COVID-19.

He died on March 25 due to comorbid conditions. Tamil Nadu currently has a total of 411 positive cases of COVID-19.

