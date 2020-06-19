Tamil Nadu govt imposes full lockdown in Chennai & its suburbs

Meanwhile, the total Covid-19 infection in the state has zoomed to 52,334, with 2141 people tested positive yesterday. They include 1373 in Chennai. A record 26,736 persons were tested in the state on a single day yesterday. Meanwhile, 1017 patients were discharged from hospitals while 49 others succumbed to the disease taking the fatalities to 625. The active caseload in the state is 23,065, as mentioned in the state health department bulletin.



Full lockdown in Chennai and its suburbs is necessitated by the pouring new cases of COVID-19 for the past many days in the region. Shops will be open till 2 pm during the 12 days from today. Relaxations are being extended only to medical and other essential services.



The health, revenue and police officials in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts have prepared an elaborate action plan to implement the full lock down.



The public bus transport already stands withdrawn for quite long in the region though flight and long distance train travel continues as per the existing schedule of the service providers.



Though ATMs will function normally, banks will be open only during the last two days of the month, as announced by the state government. However, in other parts of the state, the unlock-phase-1 continue

