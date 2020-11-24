Tamil Nadu continues to show progress in fight against Covid-19

As per the daily official bulletin, a total of 1557 persons including 6 from other states tested positive for the disease today.

Chennai stayed below the five hundred mark for the ninth successive day recording 469 cases followed by Coimbatore with 146 and Chengalpattu with 90.

17 deaths were reported today including 7 in Chennai and the rest in other districts taking the state’s total tally to 11,639.

The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of November 24 stands at 7,73,176.

1910 patients were discharged today taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 7,49,662.