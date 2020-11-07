Tamil Nadu continues its progress in fight against Covid-19

As per the daily official bulletin, a total of 2341 persons tested positive for the disease across the state.

Chennai stayed below the thousand mark for the twentieth day running recording 603 cases followed by Coimbatore with 213 and Thiruvallur with 137.

25 deaths were reported today including 6 in Chennai, 5 in Chengalpattu and 2 each in Kanchipuram and Vellore taking the state’s total tally to 11,324.

The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of November 7 stands at 7,41,488.

2352 patients were discharged today taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 7,11,198.

Report: Philip Mathews