The Central team reviewed steps taken by the state to curb the pandemic. It also reviewed the situation in Chennai, one of the hotspots in the country. The team was apprised of the declining trend in cases in recent days and the specific steps taken to check the spread of the virus.

The Central team also held talks with state Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other senior officials.